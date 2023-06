Martin (illness) is questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Martin wasn't able to practice Saturday due to a non-COVID illness and has been handed a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's tilt. Though he is highly incentivized to play through the issue given Miami's 1-0 deficit, managers will likely have to check back in closer to tipoff to get an update on his status.