The Heat have upgraded Martin (illness) from questionable to probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

After landing on the Heat's injury report Saturday, Martin appears to have made at least some progress in his recovery from the ailment overnight. Martin has been one of the few paragons of health on the Miami roster this season, as he's suited up in all but one of the Heat's 20 games so far this season. He's taken on an increased role on the offensive end while Miami has been without several key players of late; he's averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 39.3 minutes per game over the team's past seven contests.