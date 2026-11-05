Mitchell closed with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 overtime win over the Clippers.

Mitchell's shot wasn't falling from deep, but he logged a team-high 43 minutes and made up for it with a double-double and five combined steals and blocks. He's now scored in double figures in all eight appearances this season, and his playmaking has been a steady source of fantasy value. As long as he's seeing this kind of workload, he should be rostered in most formats.