Heat's Davion Mitchell: Iffy for Sunday
Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Mitchell remains day-to-day after missing Friday's game against Boston. If he's unable to return to action, Kasparas Jakucionis could get another extended look after a productive outing Friday with 17 points in 36 minutes.