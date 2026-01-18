default-cbs-image
Mitchell (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Mitchell has missed the Heat's last two games due to a left shoulder contusion, but the fifth-year point guard is trending toward returning Monday. With Tyler Herro (toe/rib) sidelined, Kasparas Jakucionis would likely lose his spot in the starting lineup if Mitchell is given the green light to return.

