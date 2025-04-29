Mitchell supplied eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Although he had a tough night Monday, Mitchell was a bright spot for the Heat during this series with 15.0 points, 6.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers on 61.0 percent shooting. His career could take off with his new team, as he immediately stepped it up after his mid-season trade from Toronto to Miami. Across 30 regular-season contests, Mitchell produced 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.