Mitchell registered 20 points (7-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 victory over the Hawks.

Mitchell has been a significant part of Miami's rotation since being traded from Toronto, starting all seven of his appearances and averaging 10.0 points, 3.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes. His presence has also essentially forced Terry Rozier out of the rotation, with the veteran a DNP-CD for two straight games. Mitchell's 20 points represent a sizable outlier from his typical production, and it was achieved on extremely efficient shooting. He's taken 10 shots in a game only once since joining the Heat, so fantasy managers should expect Mitchell to mostly be an assists and steals producer.