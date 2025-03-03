Mitchell (quadricep) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The left quad contusion is a new injury for Mitchell, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday against Cleveland. With the 26-year-old guard joining Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Jaime Jaquez (ankle) on the sideline, Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson and Kyle Anderson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
