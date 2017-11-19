Walton was recalled from the G-League on Sunday and will be active for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Walton has been assigned to the G-League and sent back up multiple times this season. He's appeared in one game this season, playing only one minute. The 22-year-old will likely struggle to see the court deep into the season, even if he isn't sent down to the G-League again.