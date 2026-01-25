Smith totaled six points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and five steals across 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 147-116 win over the Jazz.

The fourth-year guard is having trouble maintaining a consistent role in the Miami rotation, but he's been disruptive when he's been on the court. The five steals were a season high for Smith, and he's averaging 1.5 steals in just 16.9 minutes over 45 games this season -- albeit with a modest 6.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 boards, and 39.9 percent shooting from the floor, along with the pilfers.