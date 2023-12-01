Richardson closed with 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 142-132 win over the Pacers.

The veteran guard has scored in double digits in six straight games, and Richardson has become a key figure in the Miami backcourt while Tyler Herro (ankle) has been sidelined. Richardson is averaging 30.1 minutes over 11 games without Herro in the lineup, supplying 12.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 boards, 1.5 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch. With Herro inching closer to a return though, Richardson's run of deep-league fantasy utility could soon come to an end.