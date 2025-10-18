Ware posted a 20-point (7-15 FG, 6-6 FT), 14-rebound double-double during Friday's 141-125 preseason loss to the Grizzlies, adding one steal, one block and one turnover across 30 minutes.

Ware has been lighting it up for Miami throughout the preseason, posting averages of 17.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game in just 22.4 minutes a night. He looks poised to open the season as a full-time starter in Miami, and the Heat will need his offense with Tyler Herro (ankle) set to begin the year on the sidelines. In other words, Ware looks ready for a sophomore breakout season.