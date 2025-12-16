Ware amassed six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes during Monday's 106-96 loss to Toronto.

Ware logged fewer than 20 minutes for the second straight game, salvaging a quiet night with a team-high 13 rebounds. His role continues to change, seemingly on a nightly basis, making him a hard player to get a read on for fantasy purposes. While he does remain a must-roster player, it is looking like the majority of his value could end being tied to rebounds and blocks only.