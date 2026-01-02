Ware registered four points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 win over Detroit.

After averaging 16.7 points per game on 66.7 percent shooting from the field over his previous three games, Ware struggled to get going on the offensive end Thursday. However, he made his presence felt in other ways, grabbing double-digit rebounds for the fifth time in his last eight outings. Additionally, the second-year center recorded a team-high two blocks and tied the team-best mark in steals, logging multiple swats and multiple swipes for just the second time this season.