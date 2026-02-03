This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Norman Powell: Doubtful for Tuesday
Powell (personal) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Powell was previously considered questionable, but he's on track to miss his third straight game. In the meantime, the Heat will likely continue to lean more on Pelle Larsson who has had an impressive stretch of play recently.