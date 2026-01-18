Powell ended with 19 points (5-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 122-120 victory over the Thunder.

Powell did most of his scoring damage Saturday from beyond the arc, and his performance marked the sixth time this season that he has made at least five three-pointers. In eight games since Jan. 1, Powell has averaged 23.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.1 steals over 30.1 minutes per game.