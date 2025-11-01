Powell (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Powell is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to a right groin strain. According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the veteran swingman didn't participate in Saturday's practice, which doesn't bode well for his availability Sunday. If Powell is ultimately ruled out, Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez are candidates for increased minutes.