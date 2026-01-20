Powell closed with 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 135-112 loss to Golden State.

Powell and Andrew Wiggins led the way for the Heat, as Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell both finished with low-scoring totals. Powell's secondary numbers cap his fantasy potential, and the pure shooter relies on his long-range accuracy to pad his totals. His first month of 2026 has been productive, averaging 23.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals over nine games.