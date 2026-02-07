Powell logged 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, four steals and three rebounds across 35 minutes Friday in Miami's 98-96 loss to Boston.

Powell made his return Friday from a three-game absence due to personal reasons. He made his presence felt immediately, pouring in 15 of his points in the first two quarters. He briefly exited to the locker room in the third quarter due to the hand injury, though he returned to the contest after X-rays came back negative, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. After the game, Powell suggested that he was dealing with a hyperextension of his hand, which could make his status worth monitoring ahead of Miami's next game Sunday in Washington. The Heat will release their next injury report Saturday.