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Powell (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto.

Powell missed four consecutive contests due to an illness before returning for Tuesday's 121-95 loss to the Raptors. However, he's back on the injury report for Thursday's rematch because of right-groin soreness, an issue he has dealt with throughout the campaign. If Powell can't suit up, Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakucionis and Pelle Larsson might see even more work.

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