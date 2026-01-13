Powell (back) will play in Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Powell is returning to the lineup after missing Sunday's loss to the Thunder, which was the second part of the Heat's back-to-back set. For the month of January so far, the star swingman has averaged 23.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.2 minutes per game while shooting 48.9 percent from deep over five appearances.