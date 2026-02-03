site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Norman Powell: Won't go Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Powell (personal) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
As anticipated, Powell will miss a third consecutive matchup while attending to a personal matter. His next chance to return to the hardwood will arrive Friday in Boston.
