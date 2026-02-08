Powell won't return to Sunday's game versus the Wizards due to lower-back tightness.

The Heat were ahead by 32 points entering the fourth quarter, which may have influenced Miami's decision to hold Powell out for the remainder of the game, with the team scheduled to play again Monday versus the Jazz. Powell will finish with 21 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one turnover in 25 minutes, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Monday.