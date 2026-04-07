Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Back to bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio won't start in Tuesday's game against Toronto.
Fontecchio got the start in Saturday's 152-136 win over the Wizards, finishing with eight points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in 19 minutes. However, with Tyler Herro (personal) back in the lineup, Fontecchio will head back to the bench.
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