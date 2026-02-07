Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Coming off bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio is not in the Heat's starting lineup against the Celtics on Friday.
Fontechhio is coming off an 18-point performance against the Hawks on Tuesday. He has started in each of Miami's last two games, but he'll return to the bench for Friday's contest due to the return of Andrew Wiggins.
