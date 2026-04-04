Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Drawing last-minute start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio is starting Saturday against the Wizards.
The sharpshooter is a very late addition to the starting lineup after the Heat ruled out Tyler Herro for personal reasons moments before Saturday's tipoff. It's likely to only be a spot start for Fontecchio.
More News
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Won't start Monday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Available to play Saturday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Starting Thursday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Notches 10 points in loss•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Sharp shooting off bench•