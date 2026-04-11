Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio is probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to left ankle soreness.
Fontecchio is dealing with some minor soreness in his left ankle, but it's not expected to keep him out of Sunday's regular-season finale. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to tipoff.
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