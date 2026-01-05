Herro (toe) didn't play in Sunday's 125-106 win over the Pelicans.

Herro was listed as available for Sunday's contest but didn't see the floor as he continues to inch closer to a return from a right big toe contusion. "This is just more to get the mindset ready for the next step. He'll be traveling with us, but he's still day-to-day," head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters pregame, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The Heat don't have an exact target date in mind for Herro's return to action, though his next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Timberwolves.