Herro racked up 35 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 122-114 loss to the Bucks.

Herro is enjoying an excellent start to the season, surpassing the 20-point mark in his last three outings and reaching the 35-point plateau here by virtue of his efficiency. One could have thought he got more looks on offense against the Timberwolves due to the absence of Jimmy Butler, who was rested, and the Heat were without Bam Adebayo (hip) on Monday, but it seems Herro's role as one of Miami's go-to players on offense in inherent to the presence of the team's two stars. Herro has attempted at least 20 shots in each of his four outings this season.