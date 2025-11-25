Herro (ankle) produced 24 points (12-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and three steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 106-102 win over the Mavericks.

Herro was excellent in his first game of the season, drilling 12 of his final 14 shots, which included a game-winner with under a minute to go in regulation. The Heat have only two more games in Week 6, but with neither coming as a back-to-back set, Herro should be available for both of them.