Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Wednesday that Oladipo (knee) has resumed participating in full practice, but he won't return during the team's current four-game road trip, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Oladipo has yet to play this season due to left knee tendinosis, but he seems to be trending toward making his return. Although Spoelstra's indicated the veteran guard will remain sidelined for games Wednesday and Friday in Boston and Monday in Memphis, Oladipo could be cleared to return to game action as soon as next week.