Oladipo underwent successful patellar tendon surgery in his left knee Thursday and has no timetable for a return.
While there is optimism that Oladipo can return to the court for the 2023-24 campaign, his injury history puts that into question. The 30-year-old guard has a player option this offseason to return to the Heat.
