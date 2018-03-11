Howard scored 30 points (10-15 FG, 10-15 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 win over the Suns.

Howard dominated at both ends of the court, connecting on 67 percent of his shot attempts and tying his highest rebound total over the last nine games. He also reached four blocks for just the second time since Jan. 27 as he protected the rim defensively. Howard's rebounding numbers have dropped off significantly of late, but he continues to score at a high rate to keep his fantasy value high.