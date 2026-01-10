Williams (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Williams has fully recovered from a torn meniscus and ACL in his right knee that he suffered in November of 2024. The veteran forward has been given the green light to make his 2025-26 regular-season debut Saturday, though he'll likely operate under a heavy minutes restriction as he works his way back to NBA-level conditioning. Tidjane Salaun, Sion James and Josh Green will likely see their playing time impacted by Williams' return.