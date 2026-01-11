Williams (knee) recorded nine points (3-10 FG, 3-10 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 150-95 win over the Jazz.

Suiting up for the first time all season after completing his recovery from Dec. 11, 2024 surgery to repair a torn meniscus and ACL in his right knee, Williams wasn't hesitant to fire away from deep. He connected on three triples and also rebounded well during his four shifts on the court before he checked out of the game for good with just under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. As he gets ramped up, Williams should be capable of handling more playing time, though he may not be in line for a dramatic uptick from the 14 minutes he received Saturday now that the Hornets have all of their rotation players healthy for the first time all season.