site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-grant-williams-remains-out-indefinitely | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Grant Williams: Remains out indefinitely
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks and remains out indefinitely.
Williams has yet to play this season, and the Hornets haven't released an update. Until they do, the veteran forward can be considered week-to-week.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories