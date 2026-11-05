Knueppel exited Wednesday's game against the Nets after experiencing soreness in his left leg, and he will not return, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

This is the same leg that delayed Knueppel's season debut, but for now the team is calling it a leg injury rather than specifically citing his hamstring. Still, it's concerning that he seemingly suffered a non-contact injury after just six minutes of play. For now, Knueppel should be considered questionable for Friday's meeting with the Celtics.