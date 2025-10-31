Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Double-doubles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ball racked up 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-107 loss to Orlando.
This was Ball's third double-double of the season and the 70th of his career, which moved him to the No. 8 spot on Charlotte's all-time double-doubles list. He also moved into 10th place on Charlotte's all-time steals list Thursday evening. Ball is flirting with first-round value on the season, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.
