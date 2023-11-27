Ball (ankle) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Magic, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball exited the game in the second quarter after getting tangled up with Paolo Banchero following a drive to the basket and he will be unable to return due to a right ankle strain. There has been no official word on Ball's availability going forward, but it wouldn't be shocking if he were to miss some time. Ball finished Sunday's contest with seven points, two assists and one rebound in 14 minutes.