Ball erupted for 38 points (13-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and four turnovers in 35 minutes during Sunday's 139-113 win over the Wizards.

The Wizards had absolutely zero answers for Ball, who got whatever he wanted all game long. He converted deep threes, got to the line with ease, and went to work battling for boards amongst the trees. Ball has gotten off to a scorching start this season, and if he can maintain this pace, he should easily nab his second All-Star selection.