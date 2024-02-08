site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Mark Williams: Another absence coming
RotoWire Staff
Williams (back) won't play in Friday's game versus the Bucks.
Williams' absence streak will extend to 31 games Friday due to a back injury. There is no timetable for his return.
