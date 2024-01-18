site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Mark Williams: Another absence coming
Williams (back) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.
Williams' absence streak will extend to 19 games Friday due to a back contusion. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia.
