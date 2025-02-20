Williams registered 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 100-97 win over the Lakers.

Williams returned to the Hornets rotation after his trade to the Lakers was canceled due to a failed physical, and the big man responded by finishing just one board shy of a double-double against the team that would've been his new squad had the trade gone through. It's unclear if Williams will be able to play regularly in the upcoming weeks of the regular season, but when he does, he's a safe bet to record a double-double virtually every time he steps on the floor.