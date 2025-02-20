Williams registered 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 100-97 win over the Lakers.

Though he missed the Hornets' final six games before the All-Star break in the aftermath of his trade to the Lakers being nixed due to a failed physical, Williams rejoined Charlotte following the All-Star break and took back his spot in the starting five. Since he wasn't returning from an injury, Williams didn't operate with any sort of playing-time restriction in his return, as he handily outpaced backup Jusuf Nurkic (18) in minutes. Whatever physical concerns prompted the Lakers to rescind the trade don't look to be concerning enough for the Hornets to hold Williams out of action, though the third-year big man could still be a candidate to rest in one half of back-to-back sets. As such, Williams may end up sitting out Thursday's game in Denver.