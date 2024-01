Coach Steve Clifford said Friday that Williams (back) isn't close to returning, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets haven't provided much clarity on Williams' ongoing absence, but it was obvious the big man suffered a setback or two, as he's missed 18 straight games. Barring a return to practice, Williams can be considered week-to-week moving forward. Nick Richards (ankle) should continue to play an elevated role in Williams' absence.