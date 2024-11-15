Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Williams strained a tendon in his left foot before the preseason and was expected to miss a couple of weeks. He ditched his walking boot in mid-October and was considered questionable heading into Opening Night. However, he's remained sidelined for the first four weeks of the regular season and still doesn't have a clear return timetable. Coach Charles Lee said at the beginning of November that Williams remained limited to individual drills, but it sounded like the big man was attempting to gear up for game action in the coming days. The team hasn't released an update since, but Williams should be due for a re-evaluation soon. Until then, we'll continue to treat Williams as day-to-day, but he can be considered doubtful for future contests.