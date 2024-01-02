site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Mark Williams: Officially doubtful for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Williams (back) is doubtful to play Tuesday versus Sacramento.
Williams is on track to miss his 12th straight game with a bothersome low back bruise. Nick Richards will likely continue starting in Williams' stead.
