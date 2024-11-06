Coach Charles Lee said Wednesday that Williams (foot) is still limited to individual drills, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams' continued activity is a good sign, but he's still a few hurdles away from being cleared for game action. With Nick Richards (ribs) sidelined indefinitely, the Hornets need all the help they can get, though Williams will presumably be limited upon his return. He's yet to play this season, played only 19 regular-season games last year and made 43 regular-season appearances as a rookie in 2022-23.