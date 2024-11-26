Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Miami.

Williams and Nick Richards (ribs) both remain out, but they appear to be nearing a return to game action after recently going through a workout with the Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Williams' next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Knicks, but that's the first half of a back-to-back set. Given all the injuries to Charlotte's frontcourt, Taj Gibson and Tidjane Salaun have taken on leading roles.