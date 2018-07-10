Hornets' Miles Bridges: Drops 20 against Celtics
Bridges scored a team-high 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Monday's 100-80 summer league loss to the Celtics.
The 12th overall pick in this year's draft flashed some range on his jumper while getting the start at power forward. If Bridges can continue consistently draining threes into the regular season, he could carve out a fairly large role in the Hornets' wing rotation as part of a bench crew that lacks a true sharpshooter, but does feature long-distance threats like Frank Kaminsky and Jeremy Lamb.
